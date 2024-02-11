Teacher Makes Ignorant Assumption About Girl’s Family, So She Makes Her Look Foolish In Front Of The Entire Class
by Ryan McCarthy
High school is already hard enough. The last thing you need is your personal business coming up in class with all your friends.
But there are always some teachers just can’t help weaseling their way into your personal life.
The problem comes when that teacher broadcasts your personal life to the whole class, with no regards for your privacy.
Well that exactly what happened to this user when a substitute, in front of the whole class, assumed she was adopted because she had two dads!
Check out how she totally embarrassed her for yourself!
AITA for pretending “I didn’t know I was adopted” to make my teacher embarrassed?
Ok so I’m in high school and this was in my english class. Our real teacher is on paternity leave and we have a long term substitute.
So yesterday she was telling us she wants us to write personal memoirs about something very important in our lives, and she goes about listing various examples for different students.
She told me I could write about being adopted and how I felt when my parents told me.
This would have been a great sentiment… if OP had actually been adopted.
Now I must have made a face then, because I’m not adopted. I have two dads but they had me through surrogacy.
So technically there was a legal adoption for my non-bio dad, but one of my dads is my bio dad, and my bio “mom” is my other dads sister who donated her egg and carried me.
I think it would be a stretch to call me adopted, also the sub has no basis to even know any of this because as much as I’ve written in class is just that I have two dads.
Anyway, she’s kinda old school and doesn’t like when we talk too loud (which to her is talking at a normal indoor level on group assignments), make any normal faces, and whatever.
But the substitute just couldn’t help themself.
She basically called me out on making a face and was like
“OP if you don’t want to write about being adopted you can choose another important topic to your life, maybe how you help your dad at home?”
I was confused so I said “I’m not adopted.”
She just put her hand over her heart and goes “Oh, honey.”
So now my brain which was lagging caught up and I realize she’s only thinking I’m adopted because I have two dads.
And then a lightbulb went off in OP’s head, a way she could get back.
So at this point I’m like whatever, I’ll just play into it, so I look upset and I’m like “I didn’t know I was adopted!”
She’s kind of panicking a bit and telling everyone to just start writing something.
A lot of my friends are laughing under their breath because they know I’m not adopted so she’s telling everyone quiet down and it’s not funny and to get to work.
I’m like “What do you mean I’m adopted?”
At this point the substitute is probably wanting to crawl into a hole somewhere!
She’s trying to tell me not to worry about it and just ask my dads when I get home. And I’m like “how can I be adopted?”
So she just sends me to the school counselor, and I told her this story basically and she basically gave off the vibe that it was rude to mess with the sub that way.
She said I could have just explained I’m not adopted because now I’ve made her worry unnecessarily and embarrassed her.
I don’t think parts of my life are up to her to decide what I want to share or not, and I feel like its on her if she feels embarrassed for assumptions she made, AITA?
If the substitute wants to make those type of assumptions, and then reveal to OP that she thought she was adopted, then her embarrassment and worry is on her!
Reddit agreed, saying the substitute was clearly violating her privacy.
This commenter said who knows what other personal details the substitute would share with the class.
And this user said if the teacher was prepared to tell OP she was adopted, then she should have been prepared for the consequences.
Many were reminded of their own experiences with insensititve teachers.
And finally this commenter said regardless of her intentions, she had violated a boundary.
Yeah, this teacher needs to learn a little bit more about life in the modern age.
