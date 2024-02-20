Tenant Explains How She Was Forced To Move Out Of Her NYC Apartment Because Of Insane Rent Increases
by Matthew Gilligan
I knew that it was expensive to live in New York City, but this blew my mind!
A woman named Ally shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she had to move out of her apartment in the city’s East Village neighborhood because it became too expensive for her.
Ally said that the bedroom she lives in with her boyfriend is 570 square feet and has one bedroom.
The new price set by her landlord?
$7,050 per month…WOW.
Ally gave viewers a tour of the apartment and said, “I think the rising rent prices are outrageous The only way to afford an apartment in a similar price range — which most 1-bedrooms I looked at in comparable buildings and locations are — is to make $200k+/year.”
She added, “Since I am 30, and live with my boyfriend, having an extra roommate isn’t really a great option. Also, there would be no way to add a roommate or wall into that one bedroom with the current layout.”
Here’s the video.
@allyshaps
Why we’re moving out of our $7k/month apartment in NYC. Less than 600 sq feet and this is what they want…#nyc #nycapartment #nycapartmenttour #rent
