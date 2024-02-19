‘The rich get away with worse.’ – Woman Who Did Time Behind Bars Warned Viewers About Things That Might Send Them To Jail
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, this is important stuff…
An ex-convict named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers to be careful about certain things in their lives that might just get them thrown in the slammer.
Amanda said, “If you’re doing one of these three things, prison may be in your future.”
Amanda addressed food stamps first and said, “Saying you don’t make as much money so that you can get more food stamps? Trouble is in your future.”
And she further added that you should NEVER brag about this on social media…just in case.
The second crime Amanda addressed was ringing up items incorrectly at Walmart. She said, “I know a person who got a big old fancy vacuum cleaner but they rang up a pack of Kool-Aid and they got her for shoplifting.”
The third and final thing she talked about in her video was a big no-no…
Don’t change someone’s social media or email passwords. Amanda said, “Unless they give explicit permission to have their passwords, they can press charges.”
Amanda’s caption reads, “Be honest, have you ever done even one?”
Here’s the video.
Thanks for the tips!
Good to know!
