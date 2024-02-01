February 1, 2024 at 2:34 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 773

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Who knew?
I think that spell actually worked!
Don’t play with your food
Nature is beautiful
Police officers in France
Fluid that doesn’t follow Newton’s law of viscosity
1,900-year-old stepwell in Rajasthan, India
Girl is overwhelmed with joy by special surprise gift
Swish
It took 6 years to capture the perfect cathedral-mountain-moon alignment
One big bite
Young Princess Diana with her guinea pig, Peanut
A deal is a deal
Pickception
Precision snow removal from roof
The ‘Home Alone’ house, 33 years later
Hamburg, ground floor
Happy potatoes
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Stop Filming in the Gym, You Weirdos
Mickey Mouse’s first 24 hours in the public domain
What Instantly Ruins a Burger for You? Here’s What People Said.
How We Became Obsessed With The Love Stories Of Strangers
America’s Highest And Lowest Property Tax Burdens, Mapped By State
This NASA crew has survived Mars for six months — sort of
Use These AI Tools Before Your Next Home Renovation Project
Teens Are More Hesitant Than Ever To Drive. Here’s What You Can Do About It
Guy Calls Out City of New Orleans for Its Weird Design
Where to Eat in Downtown Chicago Right Now

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

