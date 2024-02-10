‘They know everything about you.’ – Bankruptcy Lawyer Warns People About Why They Should Never Borrow Money From Their Own Banks
It’s a fact…a lot of people out there don’t know much about money or the best way to manage it.
So it’s good to listen up when experts decide to share their financial wisdom!
A bankruptcy lawyer named Adrienne Hines posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about a rule that she always follows: she said, “one of my rules is I will never borrow money from the bank where I bank at.”
Adrienne continued, “I will never borrow money from an institution that has eyes on my actual deposits and my financial activity. Because if I ever default, and I know nobody ever plans to, but **** happens, and if you ever can’t pay that bill, the problem with your banking institution is they know everything about you.”
Adrienne added that the banks where you do your business know everything about your financial history and said, “And so when you have a problem financially, the creditors who come after you the quickest are the ones who know the most about you.”
She also said, “The other issue is setoff. They can take the money out of your account. In many situations in many states under many rules.”
