‘This hack really works.’ – Woman Debones A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In Less Than A Minute And Now Everybody’s Obsessed
by Laura Lynott
It’s always good to get the wishbone in a chicken, especially if you crack it the right way and you get all the luck! But apart from that, who needs chicken bones.
They’re a complete pain and worst case scenario, you can actually end up swallowing them and a trip to the ER is definitely not good luck.
So, this TikToker @junepenny tried a hack going like crazy online, how to de-bone a chicken in less than a minute and she was stunned to see it works.
And how, I hear you scream. Right. Read on…
@junepenny bought her Costco $4.99 Rotisserie chicken and then whacked it into a zip lock plastic bag and she was visually STUNNED by the results as the chicken came apart in her hands.
“I’m gonna try to debone this rotisserie chicken in under a minute with this bag. You ready? I don’t think you know how excited I am. Let’s see if this is true.”
“Take a bag, put the whole carcass in there. I hate that word.”
She lifts the chicken into the ziplock plastic bag and it is crumble town.
And no air is getting at it to make it dry!
She pours it out onto a plate, the chicken’s all broken up.
“This is insane. And I guess all you have to do is pick out the bones. Look at this, you guys! I am so excited, this hack really works. Look at this piece!”
Watch the full clip here:
@junepenny
Rotisserie chicken hack #debonechicken in less than a minute. . #tiktokviral #tiktokmademedoit #chicken #carcass #costco #foodhack
See you later, I’m off to get my Costco chicken and a plastic bag!
