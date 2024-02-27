Usher Was Paid Exactly Zero Dollars For His Super Bowl Performance, But End Up Making A Lot Of Money Anyway
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you catch Usher’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl?
If not, you missed out on quite a show.
And you might have been asking yourself, how much do artists get paid to perform at the high-profile event…?
Well, the answer is NOTHING.
Yes, that’s right, Usher and artists before him got paid ZERO DOLLARS to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The expenses and the travel costs for the artists are covered, but beyond that, it’s a big fat ZILCH.
Put simply, an NFL spokesperson said, we do not pay the artists.
Interestingly, the NFL did ask some artists to pay to play the Super Bowl in 2015. Rihanna, Coldplay, and Katy Perry all declined.
So, why would artists agree to play the event without pay?
It all comes down to exposure.
Artists who play the halftime show typically see album sales go through the roof after their performances and Usher just happens to have a new album and a world tour on deck, so you know this was a smart move for him.
In fact, his Coming Home album debuted at #1 recently on Billboard’s top album chart, and it’s the largest debut of his career.
So yeah… cha-ching!
In case you missed it, here are some clips from Usher’s halftime show.
Pretty interesting stuff!
Who knew?!?!
