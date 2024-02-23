‘We should all be informed about where our clothes come from.’ – Woman Shares Some Insider Info About Shopping For Deals At Off-Brand Retailers
by Chris Allen
Shopping culture is a real and very serious thing.
Finding the best deal and stretching that dollar can be a rewarding and glorified feeling.
Whether it’s for groceries, gas, or clothing – shopping is a huge part of our everyday modern lives;
Especially these days, in an inflated market, we need some of that insider info!
One woman on TikTok stitched a video to give us a better glimpse of what we’re actually buying from those ‘off-brand’ clothing retailers.
The stitch starts off with another TikToker saying “A lot of the products at TJ Maxx were literally made for TJ Maxx”.
Then OP kicks in with her professional take.
And as she explains, “I have worked at companies that have sold to these discount retailers.”
Ok so she’s got some credibility here.
And she goes through the behind-the-scenes meetings that retailers will have with designers.
Including price point for the products.
“So from the very start, they are picking the yarns and deciding the techniques…let’s say $20 retailer”
So it’s a determined price point before it ever even shows up in front of you.
As she explains, folks you’re not really getting a deal.
She just offers a balanced view of the whole process, “you can not out-shop these big corporations.”
It’s totally worth a watch here:
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person asked about products like cosmetics. And the comments section was there to help out.
While one TikTok commenter remembered the days of overstock yore.
OK I HAD to include this one. The wholesome meter is off the charts.
Just buy what you want to buy!
