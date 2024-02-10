February 10, 2024 at 2:29 pm

‘We will never be back!’ – Waitress Got A Bad Review From A Customer Online, So She Decided To Make A T-Shirt Out Of It

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s turn that frown upside down…

In fact, let’s turn it into a t-shirt!

That’s the bright idea a waitress named Dani had after she received a bad work review online.

The video shows Dani at work and the caption reads, “When you get a 1 star review for being a bad waitress so make a top out of it.”

I personally am a big fan of this idea.

You gotta love it!

Here’s the video.

@dandanthexanman

Youve been served xx #waitress #1starreview

♬ original sound – Better Noise Inc

And here’s how people reacted.

One viewer shared a funny anecdote.

Another individual had a story to tell…

And one person talked about their own bad review.

Of course you want to see what was on the t-shirt, so here it is!

You gotta love it!

Nicely done!

