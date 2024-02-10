‘We will never be back!’ – Waitress Got A Bad Review From A Customer Online, So She Decided To Make A T-Shirt Out Of It
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s turn that frown upside down…
In fact, let’s turn it into a t-shirt!
That’s the bright idea a waitress named Dani had after she received a bad work review online.
The video shows Dani at work and the caption reads, “When you get a 1 star review for being a bad waitress so make a top out of it.”
I personally am a big fan of this idea.
You gotta love it!
Here’s the video.
@dandanthexanman
Youve been served xx #waitress #1starreview
And here’s how people reacted.
One viewer shared a funny anecdote.
Another individual had a story to tell…
And one person talked about their own bad review.
Of course you want to see what was on the t-shirt, so here it is!
You gotta love it!
Nicely done!
