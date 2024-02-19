Wealthy In-Laws Were Annoyed By Her Happy Tears Over Disney Trip, So She Had To Explain Her Poor Background To Get Them Off Her Back
by Trisha Leigh
When you’re in relationships with other people – romantic or otherwise – it can be a great opportunity to learn how others have different origin stories than our own.
That is, if you’re willing and eager to learn about others.
OP grew up poor and dreamed of going to Disney.
When I was a kid my family was really poor. I used to beg my parents to go to Disney World bc I would see the ads on TV all the time.
We lived about 5 hours away from it, but my family just couldn’t afford to go so we never did.
Her fiance’s family lived in Orlando, so he surprised her with tickets.
I met my fiancée and we’ve been happy. Not really the focus. His family lives in Orlando so we went down to visit. He said he had a surprise planned for me so we got in the car with him and his family and he ended up taking us to Disney World.
Ngl, I started crying. I’m not a huge Disney fan anymore but I wanted to go to those parks SO BAD when I was a kid and I was heartbroken that my family couldn’t afford it.
When I realized where we were going it felt like I was a little kid again and I was so happy.
She cried from happiness but that upset his family.
His mom and sister got annoyed with me for crying and were visibly embarrassed and told me that I’m a grown woman and crying over a theme park.
His family has had annual passes for years so they used to go all the time.
She tried to not let it dampen her fun.
I tried to explain that I was emotional bc of being too poor to go when I was a little kid but they were standoffish and seemed annoyed with me while we were at the park.
AITA?
