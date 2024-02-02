February 2, 2024 at 3:28 am

‘What would you do?’ – Her Date Took Out His Dentures To Eat During Dinner So She Ghosted Him, But Viewers Think She Was Cruel

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do, right?

And if that includes taking out your dentures to enjoy a meal while you’re on a date, then SO BE IT!

But I guess not everyone is on the same page as me…

A woman named Marie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what unexpectedly happened when she went out on a first date with a man.

Marie’s video shows her and her date out for a Mexican meal and then it happened…

Marie zoomed in on the man’s dentures that were sitting on a napkin on the table.

Her video said, “What would you do if you was on a date and this happens.”

Marie’s caption reads, “He paid for dinner and everything but I went too the bathroom and called Uber and went home.”

That’s harsh!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person doesn’t think this was a bad thing.

Another TikTokker thinks she was mean for posting this.

And one person sounds like she might be into this guy…

The guy had to eat!

Who can blame him?

