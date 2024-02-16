February 16, 2024 at 4:37 am

‘Why our neighbors have called the police 30 times!’ – This Family’s Patience Are Tested When Dealing With A Nightmare Neighbor

by Chris Allen

Some people have so little to do in their lives, that they make it a mission to harass others.

When you happen to live next door to someone like that, your life can turn into a living hell.

One woman’s saga on TikTok goes so far as to eventually include land-altering, and even the law.

Staying calm in the face of lunacy like this is always the best course of action.

But so is standing your ground.

“We exchanged phone numbers, thinking we would be peaceful, and that was a mistake”

She explains that this nightmare neighbor would harass her by text, complaining about every slight wrongdoing by neighborhood children, in her worthless opinion.

Without end.

She then shows photo proof of land surveyors called by this horrendous neighbor.

On her own land!

“She [the neighbor] immediately becomes irate, starts calling me names”

Oh yeah. We’re dealing with a full blown child here.

Check out her breakdown here, it’s wild:

But you also have to see the lengths this family went to, to just be left alone. Like in this video:

And in this one that truly takes the cake!

Let’s see what folks had to say about this absurd child of an adult who clearly should be allowed to own a home while the rest of us will probably never be able to.

One TikTok commenter speaks for all of us with this request.

Another person had some great advice to really nip this before it gets potentially dangerous.

While OP chimed in on a really great question, to all of our surprise.

I’ll just dig right around, thank you.

