Wife Lies To Mother In Law About Her Son Not Wanting Kids, Then Can’t Understand Why He’s Upset
by Ryan McCarthy
Fertility is a tricky subject. Some people want to have a child so bad, but are simply unable to.
And with methods like IVF costing an arm and a leg with no real guarantee of success, sometimes potential parents have to put their dreams on pause.
But this often leads to hard questions about wanting kids, questions that not everyone is in the mental or emotional space to answer.
All that being said, the solution to those hard questions is not throwing your partner the grenade and running for cover, like this user did!
After trying for a while to have children and being unsuccessful, this user got away from her mother in law’s prying questions by lying that her husband didn’t actually want kids.
When her husband became upset with her, she went to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong.Check it out for yourself!
AITA for telling my MIL that her son doesn’t want kids instead of the truth?
I 36F am married to Dan 34M. We have discussed having kids in the future.
I found out last year though that I have a low chance of naturally having a kid.
Fertility treatments in my area are very pricey and my insurance only covers it after a certain time of trying naturally.
I am pretty ‘old’ so my chance of naturally conceiving is low anyway, but I initially didn’t want kids, its only changed since meeting Dan.
We saved up for a round of in vitro fertilization but it was unsuccessful and a sore topic for the both of us. Dan wants to discuss it, but it’s something I struggle with.
But OP knew her mother in law was likely to pry into their conception efforts…
My mother in law is a lovely woman, but she can be invasive.
My SIL had a miscarriage and my mother in law was very helpful, staying with my SIL and helping out around the house.
But she has a fix it mentality and asked my sister in law about trying again, adoption, fertility treatments pretty soon after.
She didn’t mean it in a malicious way but I know if I told her she would have the same questions for me that I am not prepared to answer.
So to avoid her mother in law’s questions, OP was a little less than truthful, but at Dan’s expense!
I initially told my mother in law we both didn’t want kids but she kept asking me why.
I told her Dan didn’t want kids actually to get her to stop.
She started asking Dan why and he is upset at me now because I lied to his mom.
AITA?
Wouldn’t it have been easier just to tell her you didn’t want to talk about it?
And why was Dan dragged into it? Obviously his Mom is just gonna pester him now!
Reddit was about as happy with OP as Dan was, with many saying she threw him under the bus.
This user said she understood the impulse, but lying about something so big was never the way out.
And this user suggested Dan do the same thing back to her.
Other people thought the mother in law was at fault as well for digging so hard for info.
And finally, this user said it would have been different if she took on the responsibility of the lie, instead of placing it on Dan.
Moral of the story folks?
If you lie about your husband to his Mother, and then wonder why he’s mad at you, you might have some self-reflection to do.
