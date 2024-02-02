Woman Bought A $150 Mirror From TJ Maxx, But When She Opened The Box She Realized A Big Error Had Been Made
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever made a purchase from a store and when you opened the box at home, BAM!, you were surprised with something that you didn’t actually buy?
It happened to a woman named Ojedaaa and she posted a video about her experience on TikTok.
She said she went to a TJ Maxx store and said she spent about $150 on what she thought was a vanity mirror…but then she and her sister got home and realized something was amiss…
The package was pieces of plywood in bubble wrap…with a vanity mirror nowhere to be found.
The caption to her video reads, “Tj maxx count your ****** days.”
In a comment, Ojedaaa said that she tried to get an employee to open the box for her but didn’t have any luck.
She wrote, “We tried to get an employee to open the box for us before purchasing but I’m assuming because it was 40 min prior to closing they were busy or she just didn’t have the energy to open it for us.”
Check out the video.
@yeseniaojedaaa
Tj maxx count your f*ckn days #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #fyp #ohno
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about it.
This person thinks they know what’s going on here…
Another viewer thinks thinks this was a returned item.
And then we got an update!
Glad TJ Maxx stepped up with the refund, but this is too common these days.
What happened to going above and beyond?
