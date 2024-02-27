Woman Calls Out Of Work Sick But Her Husband Gives Her A List Of Chores. Then He Arrives Home And Complains About Dinner Not Being Ready.
by Ryan McCarthy
I think that we can all agree, as terrible as going to work is, calling out sick is even worse.
If I’m sick enough to stay home, I will literally rot in my bed the entire day.
I don’t even want to get up to get myself water, or soup, or anything! And I can tell you unequivocally, the last thing I would want to do is chores.
But in a classic tale of male misogyny, this user’s husband decided to give her a chore list while she was home sick, and then had the nerve to come home and ask why she hadn’t made dinner!
Check it out!
AITA for not cooking dinner for my husband while I was home sick?
I (24f) called in to work sick today because I have a fever, aches, and a sore throat.
My husband (26m) went to work and the only time he messaged me was to give me chores to do.
Ok, red flag numero uno here. Not even a check-in or how are you feeling? But OP is better than me, because she actually did the chores!
While he was at work, I cleaned the entire house, mopped, cleaned the bathroom, did our laundry, etc.
When he got home, I was in our bedroom putting our laundry away and the first thing he asked was what was for dinner.
I told him I spent the entire day doing the list that he sent me so I haven’t cooked yet.
I haven’t cooked yet? Shouldn’t he be the one making her some chicken-noodle soup?
He got annoyed and said that since I was just home all day, I should have been able to do a simple task such as cooking.
I said we can just order takeout or something but he just got upset and went to his mom’s for dinner. I don’t know what I did wrong.
I didn’t call into work to be a housewife. I stayed home because I’m sick.
AITA here?
The nerve of some people! The reason she called out was because she didn’t feel up to working, so you thought it would be best to put her to work as a maid?
If it were me, by the time he got back from his Mommy’s the locks would have already been changed, I can tell you that much.
Reddit was absolutely on her side, and this user was quickly pointed out that her husband had absolutely zero empathy for her being sick!
And in a classic case of the absolute zero sense of awareness internet users have, this commenter was quick to reply with how amazing her own husband was.
This user said that the fact that OP even had to ask if she was wrong was a sign that something was seriously amiss.
This British user said that no one who actually cared about their significant other would put them to work on a sick day.
And finally this user said that if she was asked to make dinner, she would have sneezed in all of his food!
Deserved, but still. Ew.
I hope OP read these comments and kicked his sorry behind out!
He better start learning how to cook and clean for himself, because I think it’ll be a while before he finds a partner that will put up with his ridiculous demands!