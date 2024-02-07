Woman Cursed While Giving Birth And The Doctor Got Offended, So She Told Him Exactly Where To Go
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t think you can ever really hold a woman responsible for what she says while she’s giving birth…
And it’s silly to think that someone would get upset over something like that!
But here we are, folks…
Was this woman out of line for what she said to her doctor?
Read on and see what you think!
AITA for swearing at my doctor while giving birth?
“I (28f) gave birth to my baby 2 weeks ago. I was in labour for close to 30 hours and was incredibly exhausted.
My doctor was great the whole way through and I never had any issues with him.
She was in serious pain.
Towards the end the pain was unbearable, I couldn’t have an epidural due to a heart condition and I felt like I was on the verge of passing out from the pain.
During an awful contraction I said ‘Jesus ******* Christ’.
My doctor looked at me and said ‘please don’t use the lords name in vain’.
And then it happened…
I quickly responded with ‘go **** yourself’.
My doctor didn’t say much for the remainder of the birth.
Afterwards, my husband told me maybe I should apologise. I didn’t, but now thinking back on it maybe I should have.
I feel pretty guilty and am considering sending an apology note to the hospital.
AITA for what I said?”
Check out how Reddit users responded.
One person doesn’t think this was a big deal.
Another Reddit user made a good point…
This reader shared her own story.
Another person had quite an experience.
Let it all out!
We won’t judge you!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.