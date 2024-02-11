Woman Goes On A Date With A Man Who She Claims Lives Close To Her, But When He Doesn’t Offer Her A Ride She Considers Cancelling. – ’10 blocks is not close.’
by Ryan McCarthy
Dating comes with its own unique set of expectations.
Who asks who on the date, who picks the restaurant, and of course the timeless question of who is going to pick up the check.
But for TikTok user @itsliterallylindsey, the expectation that almost made her cancel her date was whether the man was going to give her a ride!
Was she in the right to expect a ride, check it out and decide for yourself!
Lindsey starts her TikTok an hour before her potential date, saying she thinks she wants to cancel the thing altogether.
This was her second date with the man, who she said she had been originally skeptical of after he had failed to show any initiative after her date.
She later realized the man had been having a rough couple weeks, with him working in healthcare over the holidays and having a dog who needed a tail amputated!
On top of all of that, the man had been out of town for work, and was only getting back into town the morning of their second date!
But Lindsey says the reason she’s considering cancelling this date comes from a situation arising from transportation to the bar where there second date was occurring.
For context, Lindsey and the man live on the same street, ten blocks apart from each other.
When Lindsey, who doesn’t drive, asked the man how he was planning on getting there, and if he would like to split an Uber.
But he declined her invite, and to her shock, didn’t even offer her a ride to the date!
He responded that she lived in the opposite direction from the bar, and that it would be much easier for him to just go directly there and back.
She admitted she lived in the opposite direction, but was shocked that he would let her pay for an Uber when he was perfectly capable of driving her.
Ultimately, no ride was offered, and she said she would have to Uber there.
Lindsey then said that even if she ended up going on the date, if he did not offer her a ride back then things were over between them.
She said at the end of the day, it’s not a question of safety for her because she had already been on a date with him, so she trusted him not to be a dangerous person.
Lindsey ended her video asking if she was in the wrong for expecting the man to offer her a ride.
Check it out:
@itsliterallylindsey
I really cant believe he didn’t offer me a ride 😬 #sandiego #dating #grwm #datingstorytime #storytime
Her situation had TikTok pretty split down the middle, with many wondering why he wouldn’t do such a simple act of kindness for her.
But this user, who is unsurprisingly male, said the expectation is always on men to do things for women.
And this commenter pointed out that ten blocks wasn’t what she would describe as close!
Many said there’s nothing inherently off about him not offering a ride.
And this user raised the fair point that Lindsey should have simply asked for a ride if she wanted one.
Is it the courteous thing to do to offer her a ride considering the distance, or was Lindsey expecting too much out of her date?
I’m kinda thinking she needs to get her own ride.
