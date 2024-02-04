Woman Refused To Eat Deer Meat And Calls It ‘Bambi’ To Scare The Kids, So Her Husband Told Her To Buy Her Own Food
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve personally never eaten venison before, but I can understand why someone wouldn’t be thrilled about eating deer meat.
The guy who wrote this story is a fan of the stuff but his wife isn’t and there lies the problem, my friends.
Did he act like a jerk when it came to this issue?
Read his story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my wife she can work overtime for food if she refuses to eat deer meat?
“As a lot of you know food is expensive right now, I was lucky enough to get a deer. I ground it up for ground meat.
Basically when you cook it you just think it is normal ground meat, especially when you do recipes with spices like tacos.
His wife isn’t feeling the deer meat…
My issue is with me wife, we have two kids that are under 7.
The oldest is fine eating it but my youngest doesn’t like it due to my wife. The first time I made some meatloaf with it my wife commented that it’s Bambi.
She doesn’t mind the taste, only when she knows it’s deer.
I know this because she liked the tacos and then refused to eat it after my wife made another comment about Bambi.
She was two tacos in already.
My wife doesn’t like to eat it but I would think she would see that this is to save money and the food is fine. That our kids need protein and meat is so expensive right now.
I have talked to her before but she keeps doing it. I want my daughter to actually have some red meat in her diet since we can’t afford to keep buying it.
He finally lost his cool.
It came to a head today.
I made some meat sauce and pasta. My youngest was already eating it and my wife came in and made a Bambi comment.
She refused to eat the rest of her dinner.
I had enough and told her I expect her to start working overtime for food since she stops people from eating the deer meat.
We got into an argument about it and she thinks I am a huge jerk and disgusting for the deer meat.”
I guess she’s not a fan of deer meat, huh?
I have a feeling she’s not the only one!
