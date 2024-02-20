Woman Said She Was Detained For More Than 20 Minutes At A Grocery Store. She Did Nothing Wrong.
by Matthew Gilligan
Some folks take their jobs way too seriously…
A woman named Maddie had to deal with one of these overzealous employees recently and she talked about what happened in a TikTok video.
She told viewers she was at a grocery store to get a money order to renew her license plate but the worker made her wait for 20 minutes and accused her of “suspicious activity.”
We’re talking about a money order for $56 here, people…
Maddie said, “Not enough to flee the country with or anything. I went there to get a money order so I can renew my license plate via mail.”
But the employee didn’t think that was a legitimate reason.
Maddie explained, “She argued with me for 20 minutes about how it’s not a thing to renew your license plate via mail. I’m like, ‘I’ve done it this way my whole life.’ And she said, ‘No, you have to go in person.’”
The employee refused to give Maddie the money order and they said they needed written proof that the money would be used to renew her license plate.
She said, “Obviously, I didn’t bring that to the grocery store, so I didn’t have it. And she didn’t want to give me the money order. So after enough back and forth, she finally decides ‘OK, I’ll give you the money order, but we only accept cash for money orders.’”
Frustrated, Maddie went home and came back to the grocery store with cash…and the employee examined the $20 bills and had a manager take a look at the money, as well.
Maddie said, “Follow me to my apartment and watch me drop this in the mail and send it to the DMV. I don’t know what to tell you.”
That’s insane!
Take a look at the video.
Security at stores is getting out of hand!
