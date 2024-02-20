Woman Shared Why She’s Getting Married But Not Having A Wedding Because Of Her Mental Health And Money
Her name is Lark and she posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why she’s not planning on having a traditional wedding.
Lark said, “One of the biggest reasons for me is because I am a very anxious person. I simply cannot imagine standing up there on the altar and having the most intimate moment of my life with my partner while all these eyes are on us, watching us. That is the most uncomfortable, anxiety-provoking thought to me. Like, that actually makes me ill to think about. I’m not even like being dramatic.”
She added, “Anytime that I have attended a wedding, when it comes to the part where they, like, exchange vows and kiss, to me, it feels like when you’re watching a movie with your parents, and a *** scene comes on. Like, it feels so uncomfortable you want to look away.”
Lark also said that there’s a money factor involved, which I’m sure most people can relate to.
She explained, “[With] the planning in general, that’s like the worst thing I could do for my mental health … And no, I’m not paying a few ******* grand to hire somebody to do that for me. My fiance and I want to buy a house.”
Lark continued, “So that’s my priority over having some big extravagant wedding. In today’s world, you just simply can’t afford that unless you have parents that are just throwing money at you, which, in my case, is not the reality. So it would be coming out of my pocket, and I would prefer not to go into debt.”
She also said that she thinks wedding culture is “******* weird.”
