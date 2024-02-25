Woman With Three Jobs Says She’s Going Deeper Into Debt Because The Economy Doesn’t Work. – ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’
by Laura Lynott
Several years back the go-to term in the media was ‘gig economy’ and that way of life was sold as somehow sexy – no stability and you could literally lose your paying gig at any time.
And now the buzz word is ‘side hustle’. It seems we’re being shifted into different ways of working without even realizing it. And now so many people have ‘side hustles’ they have come to understand they STILL aren’t earning enough to survive in this seemingly never-ending cost-of-living crisis.
If your heart doesn’t break right now for @jourdskir, you need to check it’s working. The 29-year-old, who is weeping throughout this video is somehow still holding it together despite “drowning financially”. And folks, that should just not be the way for so many people right now!
She told her followers in this really heart-breaking clip: “Does anyone else feel like they’re absolutely ****ing drowning financially? As a single, 29-year-old woman, I have three jobs and I’m still ****ing struggling and I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt because I don’t have enough after the first of the month.”
She explained how she has one full-time job but it wasn’t cutting it financially. So, she got a second job and then she was “barely doing it.”
However, in a bid to afford life, she got a third job. Unreal, right? That’s where we at. How!
But even that wasn’t enough. She explained sometimes the pay wasn’t on time. How is any of this okay. She’s just 29. That’s way too much pressure for anyone, let alone a 29-year-old!
She said: “I feel like I’m drowning. And I don’t know. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if any industry is doing well right now. I used to be a server and I used to have all this cash every night… I’d walk out with cash.”
The young woman said she has a good job, she’s happy with it, but she’s actually thinking about going back to serving to try to make more money.
How is any of this okay. What’s up America? We need to keep calling this out for what it is. People should work one job and get paid enough for it!
I just want to know if any other single millenials are in the same boat as me or if im the huge problem.
