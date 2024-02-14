Woman’s Brother Insisted That He And His Boyfriend Join Her On Her Honeymoon. She Said No And Now It’s Causing Major Drama.
Let me ask you a question: if you were planning out your honeymoon with your partner and your brother said he wanted to come along with his significant other, what would you say?
I’ll tell him to get lost!
But that’s just me…
Is this woman wrong for how she responded to her brother?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for not allowing my brother and his boyfriend to come to my honeymoon ?
“I (25F) got married to my husband (27M) almost an year ago.
We weren’t able to afford to go the honeymoon we wanted back then so that’s why we saved up so we could go to Hawaii for our 1 year anniversary.
Someone inserted themself into the situation.
The trip is supposed to happen next month. We mentioned our plans to our family when my brother (23M) suddenly chimed in saying that Hawaii is a great idea and that him and his boyfriend will join too.
I was taken aback when he said that and I told him that this isn’t a random trip and it’s supposed to be our honeymoon, but he said that we could do a double couples honeymoon together so him and his boyfriend can feel the experience of one as well.
She had to tell him how it was gonna be…
I told him that if he wants to feel the experience of a honeymoon they can just go to a separate trip instead of hijacking ours.
My brother went off at me saying that I’m selfish for not sharing this experience with him when I know that our country doesn’t allow gay marriages and so he’s never gonna feel the experience of a real honeymoon.
This will be as close as he gets and somehow my parents are now backing him up as well (well, mostly my mom, but my dad usually goes along with her in order to avoid family conflict).
At this point I feel like giving my brother the wrong location of our honeymoon so there’s no possibility of him and his boyfriend somehow hijacking it.
AITA?”
