Woman’s Neighbor Threatened To Take Her Cat Because She Lets It Outside, So She Dared Her To Try It
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people are just SO entitled…
And you’re about to meet someone who just needs to mind their own business!
Check out this story from Reddit’s “Entitled Parents” page…we think you’ll get a kick out of it.
EM tries to school me about my cat and threatens to take him.
“This just happened about an hour ago and I’m still wheezing over this. Cast; Me. And EM, My Neighbor.
So I have a cat named Enchilado and he loves to go outside on the back porch/pool area. He goes outside, hunts for lizards, suns himself, and usually comes back inside. When he wants back inside, he’ll meow super loud.
What’s that noise?
Well, I guess our neighbor that lives directly behind us heard him today while she was outside in her pool because when I let Enchilado out again (he goes out like 4-5 times a day) she was standing on her back porch facing me with a nasty look on her face.
Me: “Hey EM, how are you today?”
EM: “I’m good. Say, I heard your cat screaming earlier and I was just wanted to make sure it was okay.”
Me: “Oh he’s fine. He just meows at us when he wants to go back inside”
EM: “Why do you let him out in the first place? He’s a house cat, yes? They don’t go outside. That’s how they become feral”
Me: “….well, he was feral when we got him. We took him in after a friend of ours found him living under a house. But he likes being outside…”
This wasn’t going well…
EM: “That can be considered abandonment! You can’t just leave him outside!! Look, he doesn’t have a collar on him!! What if he gets out?”
Me: “Okay well, he has gotten loose once, but came back promptly at feeding time. So we know he’ll come back where his food is.”
EM: “I better not see this cat out again! If I see him or hear him out here, I will be taking him!”
Me: “I mean, you can try. We have cameras around the perimeter of our house, and my fiance’s father who lives in the house next to yours, is a police officer. So, I welcome you to try and break onto our property.”
EM: *walks back into her house.
Told my fiancé what happened and we couldn’t stop laughing. We do have a collar for Enchilado, but he doesn’t like it and it makes him look like he has five chins whenever he’s laying down or loafing.
Sounds like this lady has too much time on her hands…
He is microchipped though. Also, most of our neighbors know what Enchilado looks like; we’ve had block parties at our house and our neighbors met the boy so even if he got out, they’d bring him back to us if they saw him.
I’m not worried about EM, personally.
According to my fiancé’s dad, she’s just a widowed busybody trying to keep herself busy.”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person offered a tip…
Another person shared their own story.
This Reddit user nailed it.
Another reader pretty much summed up how cats operate.
This individual talked about her outdoor cats.
Poor kitty…
Stuck in the middle of all that drama…
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.