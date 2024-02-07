Women At A Birthday Dinner Demand That The Only Guy In Their Party Pay The Entire $700 Tab
by Matthew Gilligan
Forget about this noise!
You’ll see what I’m talking about in just a minute…
A viral TikTok video showed a man asking for separate checks at a restaurant…and then things got wild.
The man said, “Can you separate it? I got the birthday girl and my wife.”
This statement got the other women at the table talking and one of them replied, “I’m sorry, you the only man at this table. Why would you want separate checks? It’s all women here.”
The man said he wasn’t responsible for buying everyone’s dinner and he’d cover his date and the birthday gal.
The argument went back and forth and finally, the woman who was having a birthday said that they didn’t need to have this debate.
She also added that the bill was $700…that’s a lot of money!
The man’s wife stood up for him and took his side.
Some of the women then tried to leave the table without paying their checks, the birthday gal said the whole thing was “embarrassing” and it seemed like the man and his wife were the only ones at the table with clear heads.
Good grief!
Here’s the video.
@chocolatecitydmv
@mrsernestinemorrison Not us splitting the bill! So @SleepIs4Suckers plays credit card roulette with all his male entrepreneur friends but wants to split the check on @Donniwiggins_ birthday with all women at the table! The nerve! 🤣🤣 @MrsErnestineMorrison @Lovebrisimone @Salonsimoneatl @Lifewithamauhree @Rich_kandy Happy Birthday @DonniWiggins_ 💜
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer was not feeling this story…
Another individual said they wouldn’t be friends with these women after this.
And this person was glad that his wife was with him on this one.
I would’ve walked out on these ladies!
