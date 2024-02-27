You Can Use A Bubly Can To Clean Up Grease In Your Kitchen And This Woman Shows You How
by Matthew Gilligan
A TikTokker named Jeunesse posted a video and showed viewers how they can use a Bubly can (or any aluminum can, let’s be honest) to help get rid of grease in the kitchen.
Jeunesse said people should drink the whole can of liquid and then use a can opener to take off the lid.
She then advised folks to pour grease into the empty can and then put the can in the freezer.
Allow enough time for the grease to freeze and then you can get rid of it.
She said, “It’s nasty… but imagine that. It wouldn’t be frozen, but it would be hardened in your pipes. You do not want that.”
