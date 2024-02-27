February 27, 2024 at 2:37 pm

You Can Use A Bubly Can To Clean Up Grease In Your Kitchen And This Woman Shows You How

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jeunesse_

Is there anything that Bubly can’t do?

It’s refreshing, delicious, and it doesn’t have any calories or sugar!

And now you can use that Bubly can for something else after you chug down the sweet elixir!

A TikTokker named Jeunesse posted a video and showed viewers how they can use a Bubly can (or any aluminum can, let’s be honest) to help get rid of grease in the kitchen.

Jeunesse said people should drink the whole can of liquid and then use a can opener to take off the lid.

She then advised folks to pour grease into the empty can and then put the can in the freezer.

Allow enough time for the grease to freeze and then you can get rid of it.

She said, “It’s nasty… but imagine that. It wouldn’t be frozen, but it would be hardened in your pipes. You do not want that.”

Here’s the video.

@jeunesse_

Life changing, I know! #hack #kitchenhack #lifehack #kitchengrease #usefulkitchenhacks #viralkitchenhacks #2024 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – jeunesse

And here’s what folks had to say.

One person isn’t gonna do this…

Another TikTokker shared their own method.

And this person talked about how it’s done in the South.

Good to know!

Thanks for the tip!

