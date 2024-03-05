$5 Letter-Writing Side Hustle Has Folks Interested, But A Woman On YouTube Claims It’s A Scam
by Chris Allen
Side-hustles can be a tricky thing these days.
And you’ve always gotta be wary of the snake oil salesman.
And especially the “get rich quick” marketing scams.
But side-hustles seem to walk that balance of not over-promising, while also appearing to be a better option than working for some jerk you hate.
One woman on TikTok named Courtney is here with an interesting-sounding side hustle.
And it only involves a pen. And letters.
She begins with a pretty enticing proposition,
“If you don’t want to sell, if you don’t want to recruit, build a team, MLM or digital marketing,”
[Turns out, that’s a lot of people]
She continues, “This is something completely different, so listen up.”
Umm ok!
Then she breaks it down.
“All you do is write letters.”
“And you literally get paid $5 for every letter that you write.”
She explains that it’s for large companies that need people to write hand-written letters.
What do you think?
Worth a look?
Or nahhhh, seems iffy.
Make sure to check out her breakdown here:
@marketing.guru7
New VIRAL side hustle… unlimited income, no selling, no recruiting. 🤯 #MoneyMoves #highincome #waystomakemoneyonline #sidehustle #howtomakemoneyin2024 #howtostartabusiness #makemoneyonlinedaily #makemoneywritingletters
She has some more info in a follow-up video, for those interested:
@marketing.guru7
Replying to @user9952545819217 How to get started in the viral letter biz 🫶🏼
For the flip side of the coin, take a listen to this YouTuber, who claims it’s all a scam.
Let’s see what folks had to say, shall we?
Oh look it’s hundreds of people writing “Letter”!
Thank you, Tori. Me too.
While one person found out some further info for us.
Hallmark? That you?
