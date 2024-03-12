A Guy Created An AI Tinder Bot To Contact 5,000 Women, And He Ended Up Meeting The Love Of His Life
by Trisha Leigh
Dating services are pretty much all incorporating AI in one way or another, but they can’t really control how their users bring AI to their apps.
In this case, one guy thought he’d be wise (and maybe lazy) about going through matches, but not paying attention came back to bite him – at least, in a couple of cases.
Moscow local Aleksandr Zhadan used an AI chatbot to chat up over 5,000 women on Tinder. At least once, AI scheduled a date with a woman at the local Contemporary Multimedia Art Museum of Moscow but never informed Zhadan of its plans.
The woman showed up and texted “Zhadan” to see if he was still coming.
The bot replied “Yes I am sure I am coming. Sorry for the delay. Will be there soon.”
Now, if this was a science fiction movie we might think the bot was trying to find a way to date this woman herself, but in this case, it was Zhadan on the hot seat.
Another time, the bot promised a date that he would show up with chocolate and flowers but forgot to tell him – so he showed up empty-handed.
Despite these bugs, Zhadan says he eventually met the love of his life, Karina Vyalshakaeva, in 2022.
And yes, the bot first connected with her, too, though she didn’t know it at first.
“I really was shocked. Because in that moment, I analyzed all the messages in my head! Like, when did he answer me? And when did the bot answer me? And what is the difference?”
In the end, she decided it didn’t matter. When the bot recommended Zhadan and Vyalshakaeva get married, he popped the question.
They’re not using AI to write their vows, though.
At least, that’s what they say.
If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when a guy gave ChatGPT $100 to make as money as possible, and it turned out exactly how you would expect.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · ai, artificial intelligence, dating apps, online dating, science, single topic, top