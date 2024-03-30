A Neighbor Stole Things Out Of Their Car, So He Came Up With A Devious Plan To Get It Back And Embarrass The Thief In Front Of The Cops
by Matthew Gilligan
This is good, folks!
It’s a tale of revenge from Reddit and all I can say is that you’re going to be impressed!
If you’re into that sort of thing…
Check out what happened!
Scumbag neighbor broke into my vehicle and stole my stuff so I returned the favor.
“I rented a duplex in my early twenties. My neighbor was a wannabe gangster type and made the mistake of breaking into my vehicle one night.
I had a small SUV with a removable soft top so the neighbor figured it would be easy pickings to just peel back the top and help himself to my stereo, amplifier, cd’s and some other misc stuff.
There was no doubt who did this…
I discovered the break in early in the morning after it occurred. I knew for certain who the culprit was. We were not in a heavily populated area and my neighbor was well known for thievery.
I waited around for him to leave his place and when the opportunity arose I went around the back of the house and looked through the bedroom window to find that sure enough my stuff was sitting right on the floor in there. I instinctively tried the window and as luck would have it the sash went right up.
Bingo!
Let’s teach him a lesson.
I hopped through and quickly surveyed the items lying around. It occurred to me that I could get some excellent revenge here if I played it right.
So rather than just recoup my stuff and wind up in a fight over it, I borrowed a marker and proceeded to write my name on all my stuff and also a few choice items of his just for good measure.
Let’s get some backup…
I then climbed back out the window and waited…..
When he finally came back I called for some police presence and explained to them how my vehicle got robbed and I knew it was the neighbor due to seeing through the window.
We knock on his door and I can still remember the look on his face seeing me and the cop standing there.
He was not even close to ready for the encounter and almost certainly had drugs on him so he was very cooperative given the circumstances.
I politely explained that I know he broke into my vehicle and I needed him to return my stuff immediately or I will have to press charges.
Hand it over.
He went and retrieved my things and I pointed out my name written on them to the officer.
I asked about my other stuff while he looked back puzzled and dumbfounded.
I rattled off the other couple of “choice items” of his that I also put my name on earlier.
The look on his face while he handed over his stuff to me while the cop was standing there was priceless.”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This person shared their own story.
Another person was impressed by what they did.
This reader isn’t buying it…
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
And this person shared what happened to them…
That’s how it’s done!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.