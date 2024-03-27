Parent Let Their Son Use the Self-Checkout Lane, So Another Shopper Called Them Out For Being Too Slow
AITA for letting my son operate the self checkout?
“I took my son with me to the grocery store today. He is seven. I am a big believer in learning by doing.
I like to give my son as interactive a role in things as possible, and if he wants to do something himself I always at least let him try unless it’s unsafe.
When we got to the self checkout he confidently told me he could do it by himself, so I let him.
There are about ten self checkouts and one line for all the machines, so people don’t line up behind individual machines.
He was a lot slower than I would have been, but he managed to do it all with my supervision, even the produce.
As we started to wheel away, a woman walked up and slammed her grocery basket on the counter.
She said “thanks for doing that as slow as possible.”
I thought that was incredibly rude and uncalled for. Some people are slower than others. It is what it is.
There were several other machines being used and freed up, so we can’t have made that big an impact on her wait time.”
