Shopper Bought The Same Items From Aldi And Walmart And Compared Prices. They Saved $258 A Month.
Alright, folks, if you’re the person who likes to know about compare shopping but just doesn’t have the time to actually go out and do it, this is your lucky day!
A TikTokker named Shauna posted a video and showed viewers how the numbers played out when she bought the same items from Aldi and Walmart stores in her town.
The video shows her receipt from Aldi with the prices from Walmart written next to them for comparison.
The Aldi total was $191.25 and the Walmart total was $255.85, a difference of $64.60.
The text overlay on the vidoe reads, “I always wanted to know exactly how much I save by shopping at Aldi.”
She also wrote, “I grocery shop once a week, that means I save $258.40 a month on groceries, by shopping at Aldi instead of Walmart.”
Not bad!
Well, I guess we now where we should shop now…
