University Landscaper Was Told to Stay Busy During A Rainy Day, So They Took Their Time And Collected An Easy Paycheck
by Matthew Gilligan
It can be really frustrating to have a job where there’s not a whole lot to do but you’re always supposed to “look busy.”
So what’s a worker supposed to do in a situation like that?
Check out what this person did! It might give you some ideas…
Rain day.
“I work for the landscaping department at a university.
There’s a protocol for this.
Right now my shift is 5-1:30 in case there’s snow. It has rained for the first 5 hours of my shift.
Usually a rain day gets called because we can’t do any work, however, we got a new boss and one of the supervisors believes he should be number two, and “works” 7-3:30 pawning most of the actual work on those of us who work 5-1:30.
He decided no rain day so we have been driving around wasting fuel just to look busy.
Easy money but annoying.
I got a text about not going back to the shop (I had to use the restroom and was there maybe 5 minutes) and to make sure I stay busy.
You want busy…?
Yup, no problem.
I will waste more fuel and drive 3 mph on sidewalks picking litter every 20 minutes now that the rain stopped.”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader shared their own story.
Another individual thinks this person doesn’t have anything to complain about.
One reader has an idea…
Another person replied to the previous comment.
This guy sounds like he has a pretty easy gig.
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.