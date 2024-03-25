Another Patron Wouldn’t Get Her Feet Off Her Friend’s Chair, So She Showed Them What It Felt Like
by Trisha Leigh
Going to the movies is about the whole experience, not just the show.
And with the prices of tickets and treats rocketing sky high, it’s more important than ever to be able to enjoy yourself while you’re there.
OP and her friend sat down at the movies and the person behind them put their feet up on the chair.
I was out to a movie with my friends last night.
We come and sit down, and I realize pretty soon that this girl in the row behind us has her feet up on my friend David’s seat.
She’s there with one of her friends.
They refused to move them, even after an employee came and told them to.
So David turns around and he says something like, “uh do you think you could put your feet down?”
And I think they say something in response but I didn’t hear it.
The feet didn’t go down.
A few minutes later David says, “hey, will you get your feet off my chair? It’s extremely rude.”
And they still don’t budge.
So I tell David that he should go find an employee and get them to talk to this girl.
He does exactly that, and after a couple minutes an employee comes and talks to this girl.
She is obviously pretty peeved but begrudgingly agrees to put her feet down.
After the employee leaves, she puts her feet right back up.
So, OP went behind her and gave her a taste of her own medicine.
At this point I’m angry. Why is it so important to you that you have your feet up on someone’s chair? You’re just being a brat.
So I get out of my seat, walk up two rows, sit down in the seat directly behind this girl, and stick my foot on the back of her chair and push it forward.
They both turn around and try to say something to me, but I can’t really hear them since the movie had started by this point, so I just say “just watch the movie.”
I kept my feet up there the entire movie. It felt like I had done walls sits for two hours but I’m glad I did it.
