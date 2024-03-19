Archaeologists Discover 1,300-Year-Old Tomb In Panama That Holds Priceless Gold Treasures
In the movies, treasure hunters are always dreaming of finding long-forgotten caches of gold and jewels, nevermind whether or not you have to plunder a tomb to get it.
It seems like in real life, the government mostly gets to keep what is found, but this tomb in Panama was definitely stuffed with treasure.
Archaeologists there have discovered the tomb of a chieftain that pre-dates the Spanish conquests. The offerings buried with the leader include tons of gold, whale teeth, and a whole lot more.
The tomb dates back to around 750 CE, and its occupant was likely a high-status member of the Gra Coclé culture – famous for its gold artisanry in pre-Columbian times.
It was discovered within a necropolis called El Caño archaeological park. Other stone monoliths and wooden ceremonial structures have been previously found, along with “multiple burials.”
Each of those contained between 8 and 32 bodies that all date to between 700-1000 CE.
The funerary items in the current grave include five gold chest-plates, two belts of golden beads, two human-shaped earrings, another earring in the form of a “double crocodile,” and a bunch of circular gold plates.
Other objects with historical significance were found as well, like gold-capped sperm whale teeth, dog teeth, bone flutes, rattles, and a beaded necklace.
Archaeologists are still excavating the tomb, hoping to learn more about the inhabitants’ culture.
What riches will they find next?
