Assistant Manager Doesn’t Hold Up Her End of The Deal, So Employee Walks Out On The Spot Leaving Her To Work Alone
by Addison Sartino
Power hungry bosses. A tale as old as time.
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
Way back in the day I (like many) delivered pizza to make additional money while in college. Not at a high-end place…let’s call it ‘Crusty’s’. The manager was an okay guy. The assistant manager? Not so much. Total B.
The only requirement I had working there was I would not work nights before exams.
This was usually not a problem.
The manager was fair and reasonable.
One day was looking especially busy, and the manager asked me if I could work the night before a final exam. As he was okay, I agreed as long as he scheduled me for early shift, not closing. He agreed.
Assistant B was in charge that night, and she absolutely hated to close. So first thing when I walk in she stated “GrimSpirit42, you’re closing tonight.”
The man was not afraid to stand his ground.
I replied, “No, that was not the agreement. I will be working early shift as I have an exam tomorrow.”
Assistant B: “Sorry, but you don’t have a choice in the matter.”
Me: “I don’t?”
Assistant B: “Nope.”
Mic drop.
Me: “You would be wrong in that.” and proceeded to take off my shirt, throw it behind the counter and left with a final “I’m outta here.”
After I arrived home (shirtless) I received a frantic call from the Manager as to why I quit (this was pre-cellphone). I regaled him with the Assistant B’s orders, and he begged me to come back and said he will notify Assistant B that 1) I would be first one off and 2) she would be closing.
Sounds like a win!
Assistant B didn’t even deign to speak to me for weeks. No big loss.
I eventually graduated and went on to other jobs. About 5-6 years later I run into the Manager and we greet each other and talk about what’s been going on. During this, the following exchange:
Me: “What ever happened to Assistant B? She was a real jerk!”.
Manager: “Well, I married her.”
Me: “Oops, I’m sorry I said that, but we never got along.”
Manager: “Nope, you were right the first time.”
LOL.
