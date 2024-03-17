March 17, 2024 at 4:44 pm

Assistant Manager Doesn’t Hold Up Her End of The Deal, So Employee Walks Out On The Spot Leaving Her To Work Alone

by Addison Sartino

Power hungry bosses. A tale as old as time.

This man took to Reddit to share his story.

Way back in the day I (like many) delivered pizza to make additional money while in college. Not at a high-end place…let’s call it ‘Crusty’s’. The manager was an okay guy. The assistant manager? Not so much. Total B.

The only requirement I had working there was I would not work nights before exams.

This was usually not a problem.

The manager was fair and reasonable.

One day was looking especially busy, and the manager asked me if I could work the night before a final exam. As he was okay, I agreed as long as he scheduled me for early shift, not closing. He agreed.

Assistant B was in charge that night, and she absolutely hated to close. So first thing when I walk in she stated “GrimSpirit42, you’re closing tonight.”

The man was not afraid to stand his ground.

I replied, “No, that was not the agreement. I will be working early shift as I have an exam tomorrow.”

Assistant B: “Sorry, but you don’t have a choice in the matter.”

Me: “I don’t?”

Assistant B: “Nope.”

Mic drop.

Me: “You would be wrong in that.” and proceeded to take off my shirt, throw it behind the counter and left with a final “I’m outta here.”

After I arrived home (shirtless) I received a frantic call from the Manager as to why I quit (this was pre-cellphone). I regaled him with the Assistant B’s orders, and he begged me to come back and said he will notify Assistant B that 1) I would be first one off and 2) she would be closing.

Sounds like a win!

Assistant B didn’t even deign to speak to me for weeks. No big loss.

I eventually graduated and went on to other jobs. About 5-6 years later I run into the Manager and we greet each other and talk about what’s been going on. During this, the following exchange:

Me: “What ever happened to Assistant B? She was a real jerk!”.

Manager: “Well, I married her.”

Me: “Oops, I’m sorry I said that, but we never got along.”

Manager: “Nope, you were right the first time.”

LOL.

Reddit users shared their praises to the writer AND the manager.

One person commented on the clever last line of the story.

 

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Another reader couldn’t help but ask if the marriage lasted.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

This person applauded the writer for knowing his worth.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Way to go, writer!

