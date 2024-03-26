Author Explains Why He Thinks That Bad SEO Websites Are Making Google Search Results Worse. – ‘Purely to try to poison this algorithm.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Is Google “broken”?
Well, according to a man named Jason Pargin, the answer to that question is a resounding YES.
Pargin posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why he thinks Google has gone down the tubes lately and just isn’t the same anymore.
He said he was trying to figure out why his phone wouldn’t log into the correct WiFi network so he decided to use Google to find an answer.
Pargin added that the first page he clicked on after his Google search took him to a page that didn’t make any sense for his phone. He also discovered that the webpage was 12-year-old and wouldn’t have helped him anyway.
Pargin went through two more websites without having any success.
The fourth page he clicked on was for an article called “How to Set the Wi-Fi Network Priority on iPhone, iPad, and Mac,” which he thought would do the trick.
But it didn’t end there…
He said he had to scroll through ads and paragraphs before the page told him there was nothing he could do to fix his issue.
Pargin said, “It’s like that thing you did in elementary school when they told you you had to write 500 words on a subject, and you just kept saying the same thing over and over again.”
He said about the people who write for that website, “Your entire job is to just keep people on the page and keep loading these ad units.”
Pargin said that the final sentence of the page read, “Unfortunately, Apple offers no more explanation on how the iPhone’s Wi-Fi priority works, so there isn’t any more information on the topic.”
He also said that he used to write for online pages for 20 years but left because “it was all becoming this…how to trick people on Google into coming to your website whether that’s what they’re looking for or not.”
Pargin added, “Your job, instead of creating things to inform people, was purely to try to poison this algorithm.”
Let’s see what he had to say.
@jasonkpargin
When did search get so broken
♬ 10 minutes ver beat & electric bass stride(1117152) – Aruma
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another reader talked about what AI SEO is doing…
And one individual said Google has gone down the tubes…
Gotta say… they’ve got a point!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!