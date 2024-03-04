Boyfriend Learned How To Do Nails To Save Money And Shows World Class Talent
by Chris Allen
Nail art is truly just that: ART.
It’s a wonderful mix of the micro and the macro.
You can zoom in on the intricacy of one particular nail design, but then zoom your focus back out.
Now it appears like a well thought-out cohesive design which makes your eye move back & forth.
It’s really tough to think up, and even tougher to execute well!
But one…*checks notes*… bearded boyfriend (?!) on TikTok pulls it all off.
Look at that detail! And this is his second attempt?!
The caption reads, “Second set he did that same month.”
Absolutely amazing talent on display already.
She explains off the bat why her boyfriend got into it in the first place.
Saying, “A year ago my boyfriend learned how to do my nails so we could save extra money.”
And save she did! I’m not sure she’d get this level of care and detail at a salon!
This is one of my personal favorites.
It just looks…happy. And how happy would you be flaunting that set for a while?
You’ve got to check out the rest of his incredible designs here:
https://www.tiktok.com/@gelxdaddy/photo/7302249582573161774
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this talent.
One person thought he should turn his focus elsewhere, haha.
While one commenter really hopes he’s making some money off this!!
And another person agreed, really hoping he got a license to open a studio!
Pretty impressive, right?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · fingernails, nail art, nail polish, nail salon, slideshow, tiktok, top, video, viral