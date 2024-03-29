Bratty Little Girl Bullied Their Son On The Playground, So They Made Sure to Teach Her A Lesson
Let’s face it…
Some kids are bullies…and those kids need to be put in their places early if they’re going to be contributing citizens of the world!
Check out how this parent dealt with a girl who was bullying their son.
I got a little girl in trouble on purpose.
“I have a one year old son, and we decided to go to the playground one day.
On this day, a bunch of kids were there, among whom was a bratty 4yo or so girl who had a mean streak to her.
This little girl was TROUBLE.
My son, who didn’t know better, went close to her and she just tells him “what are you doing here? You’re not invited here!”
I agree I kinda didn’t like my son being bullied, but I figured he doesn’t understand these things yet and I didn’t want to be one of those sensitive helicopter parents who shield their kids from everything.
So I just took my son and we played elsewhere.
Later on, I see that her grandma was there and it seemed like she’s not one of those loosy goosy grandmas, so while the girl was close to her grandma, and it dawned on me I could bait her to be mean to my kid in front of granny.
Let’s see what happens…
So I placed my son close to her since I figured out he wouldnt understand anyways.
And it worked.
She said “you’re not welcome here! Go away!”
Uh oh!
And her grandma heard, and she got in trouble, and the grandma said they now will go home since she can’t be nice.
She fought it, but couldn’t do anything (part of it I think granny just wanted to go home lol).”
I think that kid learned a lesson.
Nice job, Grandma!
