Bride Charged People $65 To Come To Her Wedding And People Are Howling At The Sheer Audacity
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a new one!
You want people to pay you to come to your wedding? Really?? Hmmmm…
But it really happened!
And a woman named Noelle took to TikTok and shared a story she found on Reddit about a woman who charged people to attend her nuptials.
The Redditor said that the RSVP envelopes made it clear that attendance at the wedding would cost guests $65…and people were expected to bring gifts…
That sounds a bit excessive, don’t you think?
The person who wrote the post on Reddit said that they decided not to go to the wedding.
Noelle said, “You’re the ones deciding to get married, so it seems a bit excessive to have your friends pay for your wedding. If anything, just cut down.”
Here’s the video.
@noellefitchett
Seems a bit much… #wedding #economy #genz #news #viral #weddingtiktok #commentary #greenscreen
And here’s how people reacted.
This individual shared their feelings.
Another person talked about how their parents do it.
And one TikTokker thinks this is reasonable.
That is wild!
I would definitely take a pass on that wedding…
