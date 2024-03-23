Company Said Employees Couldn’t Wear Hoodies During Cold Weather, So He Wore No Jacket To Prove A Chilly Point To Management
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard quite a few stories lately about businesses not letting their employees keep themselves warm or cool while working outside in extreme temperatures.
And the whole thing is pretty stupid and dangerous, if you ask me.
Check out how this guy handled a ludicrous wardrobe rule at their job.
Not allowed to wear coats with hoods? Alright, I’ll put up with hypothermia.
“I (34M) work for a company famous for being anti-union, pro insurrectionist sympathizers, having 2 registers open with lines longer than the Drive-thru lines at Chic-fil-A.
There was a new rule…
The part of the store I work on is OGP as a dispenser. And during the fall when it’s chilly out, we were allowed to wear our hoodies outside. Along with heavy coats in the winter.
Last week a rule was implemented saying we were no longer allowed to wear hoodies.
Alright no problem, so I started wearing my heavy winter coat as a substitution which still had a hood.
One of my immediate supervisors Karen tells me that my heavy winter coat still violates the no hood rule and had to tuck it in.
I had a better idea because it was malicious compliance time.
Time to make a point!
So I hung my heavy winter coat up and put my beanie on as the only way to stay warm, since no one was allowed to wear any form of winter clothing unless it was hoodless.
The first day I saw myself in the two-way mirror, I couldn’t help but think about the SpongeBob episode Can You Spare a Dime. Pantomiming myself shaking a tin can asking “spare change?”
Most parents and my Generation will know what I’m talking about with the joke.
Anyway back to the story.
I started going out in close to freezing temperatures and some of the delivery drivers started asking me where’s my coat?
I couldn’t help but be honest when they learned we wasn’t allowed to wear either hoodies or jackets with hoodies.
And they wouldn’t make exceptions for cart pushers and dispensers.
Rule change!
This went on for about a week until as of today we got an update on the no coat with hood rule.
Now dispensers are allowed to wear hooded coats outside again, when dispensing, as long as a safety is visible.
I don’t know what sparked the sudden change but I want to think I had something to do with it when telling our delivery drivers and customers about the ridiculous rule change.
Knowing this company would rather donate to keep insurrectionist sympathizers in office over having to pay out a possible class action suit.”
