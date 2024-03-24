Company Wanted A Job Seeker’s Resume In A Word Document, So He Used A Hilarious Trick To Give Them What They Wanted
by Trisha Leigh
Looking for a new job isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. We try to have as much of the process automated, so at least sending out resumes doesn’t feel like a full-time job.
That said, there’s always one employer who wants to go their own way.
OP had a resume he liked and that worked really well.
Few years ago, I had started to use PowerPoint to draft my resume.
I’m in France and people expect a one-pager so i used a blank, portrait-oriented slide and combined different elements until I was happy with the result.
I would be sending it out as a .pdf version and never had any problem.
Then, a potential employer wanted it in Word instead.
That worked until the day I was asked to provide a Word version.
This is something usually required to evaluate a candidate ability to use Word properly (like, you should never center a title in a page by putting many spaces before).
So, he put it in Word.
I had no intention to spend more than 2 minutes doing this so I opened a new Word document, selected my pdf resume as an image and pasted the image into the Word.
The top comment agrees they wouldn’t give a Word doc to anyone.
Other people think they’re going to follow OP’s lead.
Apparently, there’s good reason to be cautious.
But some say OP might have shot himself in the foot.
Either way, most people wouldn’t have gone to any more trouble than OP did.
I’m sure he didn’t get the job.
Then again, maybe he did.
What do I know?
