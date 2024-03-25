Company Won’t Let Employees Leave Early Anymore To Cut Payroll Costs, So Their New Manager Finds A Clever Way Around The Policy
by Matthew Gilligan
This “Malicious Compliance” story from Reddit flips the whole narrative on its head…
Because we’re used to hearing about employees getting some kind of petty revenge on their bosses, but in this story, it was a manager who actually stood up for her employees and maliciously complied with the big folks upstairs.
Check out what happened!
Not allowed to go home early? Ok!
“First of all, I love my manager.
I know that’s pretty rare, but she works with our schedules and makes an effort to give us what we want to make things easier for us.
They had an understanding.
Now, that isn’t always possible, but one thing they had always been pushing for was trying to cut payroll.
I’m part time, working less than full time hours is better for my schedule than not.
It’s cheaper to work less than to pay for a babysitter. So she’d send us home early if she could.
But we got a new staff level manager, and all of a sudden we needed to help the other departments instead of cutting payroll.
The last time she let us go home early she got in major trouble and they made us clock back in to finish helping for the rest of our scheduled shift.
Mo’ money!
We can’t go home early anymore?
Sure! Not a problem.
Now she schedules us full hours and then changes it in the system during the shift.
Sorry, I’m not scheduled 8 hours today, I’m actually 5!”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
Is this even legal, bro?
Another Reddit user was impressed by this manager.
This individual talked about their own good manager.
Okay, whatever you say!
Malicious compliance rules!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.