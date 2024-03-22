Couple Claimed They Invented “Bottle Night” And Folks Online Immediately Called Them Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Really? You came up with that? Are you sure…?
The guy you’re about to meet is named Collin and he made quite a claim on Twitter. Are you ready for it?
Here we go: Collin posted on Twitter and said that he and his girlfriend came up with something called “Bottle Night”…and we’ll let you take a look at the novel idea that they clearly invented.
Take a look…
Do you know what a "bottle night" is?
Probably not, because my gf and I invented it during a 2023 blizzard in Buffalo, NY.
We lock our phones away, turn the TV off…
Each grab a bottle of wine, and talk.
That's it, we simply talk and enjoy each other's presence.
We live… pic.twitter.com/uMl1iAtpmv
— Collin Rutherford (@collin_ruth89) March 4, 2024
Check out what people had to say about it.
This person made a funny/sarcastic comment.
Breaking News: guy discovers hanging out https://t.co/d3SZXdjtZ1
— Tyler Beauchesne (@TyBeauchesne5) March 6, 2024
Here’s another zinger.
This guy invented getting drunk and talking to your girlfriend wow, a pioneer https://t.co/gbQEzeSwm2
— Shane (@shane1409) March 5, 2024
Does anyone remember the “Edward 40 Hands” game?
Look it up…
We called this Edward 40 Hands back in my day https://t.co/pQe3mxjalg
— Erika (@emesola) March 6, 2024
And this guy thinks he’s the real pioneer here…
My girlfriend and I actually did this during a blizzard in 2022. I had no idea we invented it. We just called it “Friday” https://t.co/i1nKXUDxS0
— Andrew (@a_pov) March 5, 2024
Yeah… no…
