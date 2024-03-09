Couple Decided To Keep The House They Bought A Secret, But Word Got Out And Their Family Members Are Livid
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this kind of sounds like a nightmare!
Overbearing family members that won’t let you have any peace and quiet?
No, thanks!
So you can kind of understand where this woman is coming from…
Check out what she had to say in the Reddit story below and see if you think she did anything wrong.
Start now!
AITA for lying to my family for two years that my house purchase deal fell through?
“A few years ago, my husband and I told our relatives that we wanted to buy a country house by the lake.
In our country, almost everyone lives in apartments, so our families were very happy. My mother immediately decided that she wanted to arrange a vegetable garden in the yard of this house.
My husband’s sister said it would be a great place where she could take her children for the summer. My sister started fantasizing about family picnics. My husband’s brother “joked” that it would be a good place to get wasted on weekends.
But the people that were actually going to buy the house…
We were both terrified. We didn’t want any of this. We wanted to have a place where we could feel truly at home. Where we can rest. Where we can arrange everything to our taste. Where there will be peace and quiet, and not family squabbles. Where we can raise our future children.
They made a decision.
In the end, we decided to tell them that the deal had fallen through and there would be no house. After all, it’s not even their business. We were the only ones buying the house, and it has nothing to do with them. We didn’t have to tell them.
We only told the truth to our best friends, whom we were sure would not spoil anything. The house is really beautiful, and my friends and I often go there on weekends.
Word got out.
Well, two years have passed and my sister found out about the house by accident, because one of my friends posted a photo from there. Now our families are furious and call us greedy.
Many of the relatives don’t want to talk to us until we give them the address (my mom even asked for spare keys). This is exactly the hype that we tried so hard to avoid.
I don’t think we’re jerks, but my husband is starting to hesitate about what we should have done, so outside advice can help us.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
One individual said she needs to stand firm on this one.
Another individual said she’s NTA.
This reader said the family members sound entitled.
This reader knows all about people like this.
And one Reddit user said they weren’t going to be able to hide this forever.
Too bad they found out!
Some things just can’t stay hidden forever…
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, drama, family, houses, money, real estate, reddit, top