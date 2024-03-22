Customer Insists That He Wants No Tomatoes On His Pizza, So The Pizzeria Follows His Instructions Exactly And Deliver The Worst One Possible
by Matthew Gilligan
Live and learn, kid…
I used to hear that a lot when I was young from older siblings and my parents.
And it turns out they were right!
And I bet the person who wrote this story on Reddit believes that, too.
Check out what they had to say in the story below.
Be careful what you order.
“When I was young the first time I ate pizza was on a vacation abroad when I ordered a pizza margherita (as plain of a pizza as it’s possible) because of my childish tastes.
What’s this?!?!
Unfortunately for the vegetable hating child that I was, to my displeasure they put tomato slices on the pizza.
So while I enjoyed the taste of the pizza itself the slices had to go else I wouldn’t eat it.
A while later, when I was back home again, we ordered pizza for delivery.
Remembering my only previous experience with pizzas I was adamant that it had to be without tomato slices!
Unbeknownst to me this had lead to a misunderstanding as in my country the pizza margherita did not have tomato slices to begin with, it’s just tomato sauce, cheese and spices.
That doesn’t look right…
So what I ultimately revived could be only described as dry crispy cheese on top of a hard bread bottom, no tomato sauce in sight.
That was the time I got punished for my childish tastes.”
You live and you learn!
Hats off to all kinds of pizza!
