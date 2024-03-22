March 22, 2024 at 1:31 am

Customer Insists That He Wants No Tomatoes On His Pizza, So The Pizzeria Follows His Instructions Exactly And Deliver The Worst One Possible

Live and learn, kid…

I used to hear that a lot when I was young from older siblings and my parents.

And it turns out they were right!

And I bet the person who wrote this story on Reddit believes that, too.

Check out what they had to say in the story below.

Be careful what you order.

“When I was young the first time I ate pizza was on a vacation abroad when I ordered a pizza margherita (as plain of a pizza as it’s possible) because of my childish tastes.

What’s this?!?!

Unfortunately for the vegetable hating child that I was, to my displeasure they put tomato slices on the pizza.

So while I enjoyed the taste of the pizza itself the slices had to go else I wouldn’t eat it.

A while later, when I was back home again, we ordered pizza for delivery.

Remembering my only previous experience with pizzas I was adamant that it had to be without tomato slices!

Unbeknownst to me this had lead to a misunderstanding as in my country the pizza margherita did not have tomato slices to begin with, it’s just tomato sauce, cheese and spices.

That doesn’t look right…

So what I ultimately revived could be only described as dry crispy cheese on top of a hard bread bottom, no tomato sauce in sight.

That was the time I got punished for my childish tastes.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say.

One reader has been there…

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Reddit user had a story to tell.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user said they're to blame for all of this.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual shared a similar story.

Source: Reddit/AITA

You live and you learn!

Hats off to all kinds of pizza!

