Customer Shares A Truly Horrific Story About Her Experience In A T.J. Maxx Bathroom. – ‘I didn’t even want to tell an employee.’
by Chris Allen
Bargain shopping is an age-old trial by fire.
The absolute cringe of society out acting like animals, tossing trash, clothing, and all sense of decency aside like raccoons on speed.
Sure, you’ll find a deal every 5th trip or so, but is it worth this?
Because there are some instances, some nightmares from which one might never recover.
And it’s straight back to the department store you go.
Well one woman on TikTok named Mackenzie had just that…experience…
She begins her story, as if in a daze,
“So I witnessed something that happened today that I’m honestly not sure I’ll ever recover from. I went to TJ Maxx, as one does on a Saturday”
Oh boy. Let’s stop ya there, sis.
TJ Maxx on a Saturday?
You were wearing your coastal UK galoshes…correct?
Or at least seven gas masks tied to a central oxygen line from the mothership?
Her only saving grace: distance.
“I stroll my daughter to the restroom, but what I was not prepared for was something so indescribable. As we entered the handicap stall, there was a stench, but when I glanced towards the toilet I audibly gasped.”
Oh no…please don’t…
She didn’t get too graphic… but yeah… it was EVERYWHERE.
What do you even do in a circumstance like this? She didn’t know either!
“I didn’t even want to tell an employee, I didn’t wanna burden another human with what I just experienced.”
I do not blame you!!
YIKES.
You gotta check out her funny re-telling of the story here:
@worldscutestdogs
The employees at my local TJ Maxx are in my thoughts in prayers.
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this. Hopefully they all kept their lunch down as well.
One person explained why most all bathrooms are CLOSED.
While another person had a horror story of their own.
One commenter at least had some solid advice.
Clean up on…nope…you figure it out, I’m gone.
