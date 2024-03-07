Customers Gets Her Oil Changed And The Mechanic Lifts Her And The Car 10 Feet In The Air. – ‘Something ain’t right.’
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been to the mechanics and we are either sitting around waiting for hours or we have to leave and come back later in the day.
But have you ever been in a scenario where the mechanic if fixing your car and they actually take you up on that ramp? Eh…
So, that’s exactly what happened to @kellendreger, who went in for routine maintenance and she wound up 10ft in the air!
She told her followers on TikTok: “So, I just got off a night shift and I got an oil change at 8 o’clock. I’m not an electrician or anything, but I don’t think I’m supposed to be up here.”
The TikToker showed her followers the view below and she was HIGH up in the air in the car.
You would not want to be afraid of heights, put it that way.
“I’m, like, 10 feet in the air, something ain’t right,” she said, looking pretty freaked out.
Has this ever happened to you, were you taken up in the air with your vehicle just for some work at the mechanic?
Watch the full clip here:
@kellendreger
Can someone confirm or deny in the comments plz
Here’s what people thought of the up in air mechanic trip:
Yep, wild!
Ummmm… where did that customer go?
What happens when they figured out what they’ve done?
Yeah… this is gonna be embarrassing.
