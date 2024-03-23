CVS Customer Shares Her “Expired Items” Hack That Saved Her Enough Money To Get Purchases For Free. – ‘There is no cap either.’
by Ryan McCarthy
With stores everywhere raising their prices to ridiculous amounts, us consumers have need to get more and more creative to save money.
Some turn to the clearance aisle, or hoard coupons like drinking water in the apocalypse.
You gotta respect these people’s hustle though, sometimes they have so many deals the stores owe THEM money!
But this user shared a new way to save money she found at CVS: finding expired items in exchange for in-store credit!
Check it out!
“Hey guys, I’m at CVS and I saw a sign said if you find an expired item, they’ll give me a $3.50 off coupon.”
This is a crazy good deal! You only have to find 3 expired items to get more than $10 off to put towards your next CVS purchase.
And Emily said she knew just where to look. “I come to the protein bar section cause I’m trying to find Celsius packets right now for my trip.”
Not to yuck anyone’s yum, but be careful with Celsius, everyone! They have as much caffeine as a Red Bull and a Monster combined. Give your heart a break!
“I start searching through all the bars. I’m like.. These quest blueberry muffin bars. No one buys these!”
Seems like she has her system down. I mean, how many times do you see something in a store and think “Who is actually buying these?”
And lo and behold, she was right! “So I check it, and this is expired in November! I’m gonna go get my $3.5o off coupon.”
And when she went up, even the cashier seemed shocked at the deal! “Okay, sure. Let me just call my manager, because I cannot do it.”
But if we’ve learned anything from these deal-finding TikToks, its that the squeaky wheel gets the oil.
And Emily’s hack was definitely worth it, because she ended up getting her Celsius packets completely for free!
Check out her video for yourself!
@emilyiscaffeinated
Putting in max effort today fr #cvs #free #coupon
TikTok was rushing to use her trick, but some people thought she was basically a CVS employee at this point!
And this former CVS employee let people know you can actually stack these coupons.
Unforuntately for this user, she thought Emily said $350 instead of $3.50.
Another ex-CVS employee said to check the printer ink and the makeup for the most expired items.
And finally, this user helped fuel Emily’s celsius craving by suggesting she order them from Amazon.
Well, looks like I know how I’m spending my Sunday: hunting through CVS like a scavenger!
