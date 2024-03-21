Dad Wants To Take His Kids Out Of School For An Extended “Mental Health” Trip, But His Wife Insists That “You Go To School Unless You’re Sick”
by Matthew Gilligan
I would’ve loved it if my parents suggested that my siblings and I should miss school for a few days to go out of town because we were getting good grades and deserved it!
But that wasn’t reality, folks…
So… is this dad wrong for wanting to reward his kids with a few days off from school?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
WIBTA If I Took My Kids Out of School A Week Early Even Though My Wife Disagrees?
“I (43m) have two kids (15f and 14m). Sophomore and Freshman.
This school year, they’ve been making some really good grades (3.7+) and even juggling sports and/or clubs with that as well.
I acknowledge that high school is difficult, between academics and social lives and athletics/hobbies.
Over spring break (Apr 1-5) my wife and i were planning to go on a 5-7 trip with our kids to Vegas because, well, we don’t have anything else to do. I told my kids about it, and they seemed pretty happy for a getaway and a break.
Let’s get outta here!
On Saturday, my wife and I were looking at hotel bookings, and I brought up the idea of leaving on Good Friday (29th of March) and come back a week later on the fifth.
I also added that they could probably stay home on Thursday just to relax as well.
Uh oh…
This is the part where my wife’s face made the sound of a 1997 windows PC shutting down.
She is very “You go to school unless you’re sick.” She’s not a mental health day person.
The idea of missing school thursday and friday (our potential bookings we’re about 6:00 a.m.) was a huge no-no.
They went back and forth.
She just began to ask me why they needed to skip that day, with my reasoning being mostly a) kids need a break and b) these same kids have missed only one day so far and also C) they’re good kids, why not reward them?
Even after a lot of talking, she still won’t budge.
I’ve been thinking that maybe, I could have them take the one-day off anyways, but I’m asking here to see if I would be wrong before i do anything that could be seen as dumb.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users said about this.
Listen… school is important, but so are memories.
I personally don’t think this would hurt anything.
Reddit can be feisty sometimes!