Daughter Asks To Renegotiate Her Chores-For-Rent Deal So She Has Time To Study, But Her Father Completely Loses It
by Ryan McCarthy
Getting your college degree is by no means cheap, and many students have to do everything they can to save a dollar.
For some students that means staying at home instead of paying the big bucks for a dorm and meal plan. But living at home as a young adult can lead to some unique challenges.
This user’s daughter learned that the hard way when she asked to cut down on her daily chores so she could study, only for him to completely lose it at her!
After OP’s family took her side, he went to Reddit to see if he was in the wrong.
Check it out!
AITA for expecting my Daughter to stick to our chores-for-rent deal?
So, I have a 20-year-old daughter who is currently living with me rent-free while she attends college.
When she moved back home, we made a deal where she would cook and clean the house as a form of payment for her living here.
She agreed to it, and we both thought it was fair.
However, recently, she approached me and said that the cooking and cleaning are taking up too much of her time, making it hard for her to study and complete her homework.
She asked if I could reduce the number of days she has to cook to give her more time for her studies.
OP thought that his deal was already more than generous, and told his daughter she didn’t realize how good she had it.
I told her that she should be grateful for the deal I offered her and that it’s not that hard to do a few hours of chores compared to what many kids her age are going through.
I pointed out that some of her peers are working 9-5 while going to school simultaneously.
I’ve given her the luxury of just handling some household chores in exchange for free housing.
But unsurprisingly OP’s daughter didn’t exactly see things from his point of view.
She ended up calling her aunt(my sister) behind my back to complain about how I’m treating her.
My sister called me, and kind of went off on me, basically saying I’m being too strict and should listen to my daughter.
Here’s where I’m unsure if I’m being a jerk.
I want to stick to the agreement we made, but my sister’s words have me questioning my stance.
AITA for not wanting to change the deal we initially made? I thought it was a fair deal.
And after posting his story, OP came back to clarify a few things.
For one I’m my Daughter’s Father, not stepmother. Her mother is no longer with us and I’m currently single. So this isn’t a Cinderella story.
Two, I’m not sexist for making my daughter cook for my son’s who are only children.
Three, I’m not trying to take advantage of my daughter. I’m paying for her college and all I expect back from her is a homemade meal.
Seems like OP isn’t looking for his daughter to simply help around the house, but be a full-time servant for them while she gets her education!
Much to his shock, Reddit was absolutely on his daughter’s side, with many saying he was choosing not to listen her.
This user said it would have been extremely difficult to find the time to make three full meals everyday on top of studying.
And this commenter theorized that OP was missing someone to dump the chores on after losing his wife.
Many people said that it would be one thing for her to stop them altogether, but she was only asking for her duties to be reduced!
Finally, this user said OP had clearly no idea about the workload of a college student.
This dad needs to seriously get a grip.
