Daughter Says Her Dad Can Be Honest With Her During An Argument, So He Tells Her She’s A Disappointment

by Ryan McCarthy

Parents’ pride is a touchy subject for most people.

Ask any child or adult if their parents are proud of them, and you could be opening up a whole emotional can of worms that really should have stayed shut.

As a parent, that are a lot of things you can do to ease these fears. Tell your kids you love them. Support them. And maybe, just maybe, not literally tell them they’re a disappointment to you.

Well this user apparently missed that memo, as he turned to Reddit after telling his daughter she was a disappointment for being a stay-at-home Mom, only to be yelled at by his wife.

AITA for telling my daughter she’s a disappointment?

I have two daughters: one is 20 and the other is 23. They are both so beautiful and smart and I really love them both.

I always wanted them to be strong and independent women who could stand on their own feet and I tried to raise them that way.

They were both interested in volleyball, I always supported their interest. My younger is still playing in a team and also studying at a good university.

She is really hardworking and even if she does not succeed in playing professional volleyball, she will definitely have a good job.

But OP clearly didn’t hold his older daughter in as high of a regard.

My older daughter quit both sports and school when she got pregnant at the age of 18.

When she first told us that she was pregnant, I was very upset and advised her to have an abortion because having a child at such a young age would disrupt her life.

She did not want to have an abortion and my wife supported her decision. To be honest, I was very insistent on her having an abortion at that time.

But when I saw that she remained determined, I dropped the issue and supported her fully, even though I didn’t want to.

She got married quickly with the baby’s father. Then she decided to stay at home and take care of her child and her husband started to work.

I never wanted my daughter to be financially dependent on her husband, but I never voiced it either. But of course, my daughter know that I’m bothered by this.

But this tension came to a point one night at family dinner…

Yesterday we were having dinner with my daughters and my wife. My wife and daughter started talking about being a mother.

My wife told her that even though I wanted her to have an abortion, I love my grandson very much now.

My daughter asked me if that was so, and I said, “Of course I love him.”

I really love my grandson, but my daughter knew that I was bothered by her situation, so it didn’t sound sincere at all.

Yikes, loving your grandchildren is something you never want to sound insincere about!

My daughter said I could give an honest answer.

I told her that I really love my grandson but that I was disappointed that she had become a mother at an early age, had left school, and that her job and was now dependent on a man.

She didn’t argue with me but the rest of the night was a bit tense.

At the end of the night she went home and my wife started a fight over what I said.

I told her that she was the one who wanted an honest answer, but my wife is sure that I’m an AH.

My younger one agrees with me but says I was rude to say it out loud.

Even if you don’t approve, if your daughter is talking about how happy she is to be a mother, can’t you just let her have her moment?

Reddit was shocked at his behavior.

This commenter said OP’s daughter needed him to be her support system, not her critic.

This user said OP needed to focus on what he was proud of his daughter for, instead of focusing on all the reasons he’s not.

Many thought the biggest red flag was how surprised his daughter was that OP said he loved his grandson.

And finally this user pointed out that OP’s daughter never asked if he was proud of her, and he had just said that to be hurtful.

Guys, if you’re child gets put in a tough spot, maybe try supporting them through it instead of telling them how disappointed you are in their life?

Isn’t that a no-brainer?

